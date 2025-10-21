MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Light’s victory over darkness’: Donald Trump extends Diwali greetings to Americans

'As millions of citizens light diyas and lanterns, we rejoice in the eternal truth that good will always triumph over evil'

PTI Published 21.10.25, 11:24 AM
Donald Trump

Donald Trump File picture

US President Donald Trump on Monday extended his wishes on Diwali, the festival of lights, and said it is a time to bring families and friends together to celebrate.

“Today, I send my best wishes to every American celebrating Diwali — the ‘Festival of Lights’,” Trump said in a statement.

“For many Americans, Diwali is a timeless reminder of light’s victory over darkness. It is also a time to bring families and friends together to celebrate community, draw strength from hope, and embrace a lasting spirit of renewal,” the US president said.

“As millions of citizens light diyas and lanterns, we rejoice in the eternal truth that good will always triumph over evil. To every American celebrating Diwali, may this observance bring abiding serenity, prosperity, hope, and peace,” he added.

