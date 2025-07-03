MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 03 July 2025

US imposes new sanctions on Iranian oil smuggling network, Hezbollah-linked bank

The network of companies run by Iraqi businessman Salim Ahmed Said has been buying and shipping billions of dollars worth of Iranian oil disguised as, or blended with, Iraqi oil since at least 2020, the Treasury Department said in statement

Reuters Published 03.07.25, 08:30 PM
File photo: U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during a press conference at a NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands June 25, 2025.

File photo: U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during a press conference at a NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands June 25, 2025. Reuters

The United States imposed sanctions on Thursday against a business network that smuggles Iranian oil disguised as Iraqi oil, as well as sanctions targeting a Hezbollah-controlled financial institution, the Treasury Department said.

The network of companies run by Iraqi businessman Salim Ahmed Said has been buying and shipping billions of dollars worth of Iranian oil disguised as, or blended with, Iraqi oil since at least 2020, the department said in statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Treasury will continue to target Tehran’s revenue sources and intensify economic pressure to disrupt the regime’s access to the financial resources that fuel its destabilizing activities,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

Also Read

The Treasury Department also sanctioned several vessels that are accused of engaging in the covert delivery of Iranian oil, intensifying pressure on Iran’s “shadow fleet,” it said.

The Treasury Department also issued sanctions against several senior officials and one entity associated with the Hezbollah-controlled financial institution Al-Qard Al-Hassan.

The officials, the department said, conducted millions of dollars in transactions that ultimately benefited, but obscured, Hezbollah.

RELATED TOPICS

Hezbollah Tehran
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Wish of the Dalai Lama...nobody else has the right to decide': Rijiju on reincarnation

The Dalai Lama caught the attention of the world following his defection to India in 1959 with a large group of Tibetans after the Chinese military under the command of Communist Party founder Mao Zedong annexed Tibet
Samik Bhattacharya
Quote left Quote right

BJP’s fight not against minorities or Muslims. If you think BJP is untouchable, don't vote for us

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT