US imposes more curbs on Iran oil trade, strict move taken to stop further help

The US on Monday imposed sanctions on dozens of people and oil tankers across China, the UAE, India and other jurisdictions for allegedly helping to finance Iran and its support for militant groups that launch attacks against the US and its allies.

The US Treasury and the US State departments sanctioned more than 30 people and ships, including the heads of Iran’s National Iranian Oil Co, and the Iranian Oil Terminals Co, for their role in brokering the sale and transportation of Iranian oil. The sanctioned ships move crude oil valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars, according to the Treasury.

This is the second round of sanctions imposed on Iranian oil sales since President Donald Trump issued the National Security Presidential Memorandum 2, which calls for the US to “drive Iran’s export of oil to zero.” It also states that Iran “can never be allowed to acquire or develop nuclear weapons”.

At the time of the memo’s signing in February, Trump said from the Oval Office that “hopefully we’re not going to have to use it very much”.

“We will see whether or not we can arrange or work out a deal with Iran,” the president said.

“We don’t want to be tough on Iran. We don’t want to be tough on anybody,” Trump added. “But they just can’t have a nuclear bomb.”

Trump added that he’s given his advisers instructions to obliterate Iran if it assassinates him. Treasury secretary Scott Bessent said the US “will use all our available tools to target all aspects of Iran’s oil supply chain, and anyone who deals in Iranian oil exposes themselves to significant sanctions risk.”