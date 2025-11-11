US ‘closely monitoring’ Red Fort explosion in Delhi, warns its citizens to stay alert

The United States has expressed condolences over the deadly explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi and said it is closely monitoring the situation.

"Our hearts are with those affected by the terrible explosion in New Delhi. We continue to closely monitor the situation. Our sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured,” the State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said in a post on X Monday.

The US Department of State’s Consular Affairs, in a “security alert”, said that “while the cause of the explosion is unknown at this time, the Government of India has placed several Indian states on high alert.”

In its advisory, the US Embassy in Delhi urged American citizens to avoid the areas surrounding the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk, stay away from large gatherings, and keep track of updates through local media. It also asked them to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings, particularly in places frequented by tourists.

Earlier, a State Department spokesperson had told PTI, “We are aware of the explosion near Red Fort in Delhi. We are closely monitoring the situation and stand ready to provide consular assistance.”

The high-intensity explosion occurred on Monday evening when a slow-moving car stopped at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station. The blast killed at least nine people and gutted several vehicles, officials said.

Twenty people, including two women, were injured in the explosion that took place during rush hour, when the area was crowded with commuters and tourists. The injured were rushed to LNJP Hospital, a few kilometres away.

Police said the car in which the explosion occurred had three occupants and that all possible angles were being investigated.

"The blast occurred in a moving Hyundai i20 car in which three people were sitting. We have not found any pellet or puncture in the body of the injured, which is unusual in a blast. We are investigating all angles,” a senior police officer said.