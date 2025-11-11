MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
US ‘closely monitoring’ Red Fort explosion in Delhi, warns its citizens to stay alert

In its security alert, the US Embassy in Delhi advised its citizens to avoid the areas surrounding the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk in Delhi, avoiding crowds and monitoring local media for updates

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 11.11.25, 10:31 AM
Police personnel near an area covered with white cloth in view of the blast that occurred near Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing at least nine people and gutting several vehicles, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025.

Police personnel near an area covered with white cloth in view of the blast that occurred near Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, killing at least nine people and gutting several vehicles, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. PTI

The United States has expressed condolences over the deadly explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi and said it is closely monitoring the situation.

"Our hearts are with those affected by the terrible explosion in New Delhi. We continue to closely monitor the situation. Our sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured,” the State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said in a post on X Monday.

The US Department of State’s Consular Affairs, in a “security alert”, said that “while the cause of the explosion is unknown at this time, the Government of India has placed several Indian states on high alert.”

In its advisory, the US Embassy in Delhi urged American citizens to avoid the areas surrounding the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk, stay away from large gatherings, and keep track of updates through local media. It also asked them to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings, particularly in places frequented by tourists.

Earlier, a State Department spokesperson had told PTI, “We are aware of the explosion near Red Fort in Delhi. We are closely monitoring the situation and stand ready to provide consular assistance.”

The high-intensity explosion occurred on Monday evening when a slow-moving car stopped at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station. The blast killed at least nine people and gutted several vehicles, officials said.

Twenty people, including two women, were injured in the explosion that took place during rush hour, when the area was crowded with commuters and tourists. The injured were rushed to LNJP Hospital, a few kilometres away.

Police said the car in which the explosion occurred had three occupants and that all possible angles were being investigated.

"The blast occurred in a moving Hyundai i20 car in which three people were sitting. We have not found any pellet or puncture in the body of the injured, which is unusual in a blast. We are investigating all angles,” a senior police officer said.

Red Fort Blast
Red Fort blast: Cops file FIR under UAPA terror attack sections, Explosives Act

The FIR has been registered under Sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA, which deal with punishment and conspiracy for a terror attack
