US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor visits India amid Trump-Modi ASEAN summit talks

US ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor is on a six-day tour of New Delhi till October 14, soon after the confirmation of his appointment by the Senate on Tuesday.

Gor’s visit has stoked speculation about a possible meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump in Malaysia during the Asean

Summit later this month amid differences over tariffs and H-1B visas.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday night, the state department announced that Gor and Michael J. Rigas, the deputy secretary for management and resources, would travel to India from October 9 to October 14.

“Ambassador Gor and Deputy Secretary Rigas will meet with Indian government counterparts to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues. The United States will continue to work with India to strengthen our strategic partnership and promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” it said.

The US embassy in Delhi later clarified that Gor would not take charge of the mission during this visit. “His presentation of credentials and move to India will occur at a later date that has not yet been determined," it added.

Gor’s visit comes at a time speculation is rife about a possible Trump-Modi meeting on the sidelines of the Asean Summit to iron out the irritants that have soured the bilateral relationship.

The external affairs ministry has not confirmed if the Prime Minister will be going to Malaysia but he has been a regular at Asean and East Asia summits.