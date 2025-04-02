Ukraine's Zelensky says Russian attack damages energy facilities in two regions

Russian attacks damaged energy facilities in Ukraine's Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday.

A drone hit a substation in the northeastern Sumy region and artillery fire damaged a power line in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, cutting electricity to nearly 4,000 consumers, he said on X.

Ukraine and Russia have agreed with the United States on a pause in attacks on each other's energy infrastructure, though both sides accuse the other of violating it. Moscow has so far refused a U.S. call for a full ceasefire.