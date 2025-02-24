MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 24 February 2025

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky offers to step down for peace in own country

His remark came days after US President Donald Trump questioned his legitimacy and called him a “dictator without elections”, echoing a Kremlin talking point

New York Times News Service Published 24.02.25, 07:45 AM
Volodymyr Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky

Kyiv: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said that he was willing to step down if it meant peace in Ukraine.

His remark came days after US President Donald Trump questioned his legitimacy and called him a “dictator without elections”, echoing a Kremlin talking point.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, Zelensky continued to push back against Trump’s insistence that he sign a minerals deal that Ukraine says is unpalatable. And he announced a meeting on Monday of over 30 countries in person or online as a kind of coalition of support for Ukraine’s war effort.

It was not immediately clear whether Zelensky had seriously considered the option of stepping down or was merely responding to the latest jabs from Washington and Moscow. He added that he could trade his departure for Ukraine’s entry into Nato — a highly unlikely scenario given Trump’s opposition to allowing Ukraine into the military alliance.

“If it brings peace to Ukraine, and if you need me to step down — I am ready,” Zelensky said during a news conference on Sunday, on the eve of the third anniversary of the war. “Second, I can exchange this for Nato.”

For now, Zelensky said, Ukraine and the US remain locked in negotiations over
a deal to trade Ukraine’s minerals and other natural resources for American aid. Zelensky said he was still not ready to sign the US’s latest proposal, which would require Ukraine to pay the US $500 billion using revenues from its natural resources.

“I am not signing something that will be paid by ten generations of Ukrainians,” Zelensky said, noting that negotiations would continue.

New York Times News Service

RELATED TOPICS

Peace Ukraine-Russia War Volodymyr Zelensky Donald Trump
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Eye on Assembly elections 2026, Mamata Banerjee calls for Trinamul unity huddle

The event will also mark the Trinamool chief’s first public assertion of sole authority over the party since recently reclaiming its reins after a decade of delegating power to nephew and heir apparent Abhishek Banerjee
In this image posted by @manipur_police on Feb. 22, 2025, security personnel during search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of Manipur
Quote left Quote right

7 day is enough to give up arms. After that (period), we will go and take such weapons from them

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT