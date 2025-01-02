UK PM Starmer condemns 'shockingly violent attack in New Orleans', sends condolences

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has condemned the “horrific” attack in New Orleans, which killed 15 people and injured at least 35 others in the American city.

Starmer took to social media on Wednesday night to express his support for the people of the United States referring to the attack in New Orleans' Bourbon Street where a US army veteran with suspected links to the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group sped into a crowd.

“The shockingly violent attack in New Orleans is horrific,” said Starmer. “My thoughts are with the victims, their families, the emergency responders and the people of the United States at this tragic time,” he said.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy also took to X to express his solidarity with the attack victims and flagged that consular support was being extended to any British nationals impacted.

“Our hearts go out to the people of New Orleans and to all those affected by this horrific attack. Our consular team in the United States is on hand to assist any British nationals affected,” said Lammy.

“The FBI are now investigating this as a terrorist incident – this is a fast-moving situation, and we continue to wait on further information,” he said.

The suspect named Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old US citizen from Texas, is believed to have driven a Ford pick-up truck into a crowd of revellers celebrating the New Year. He was killed in an ensuing firefight with police and an ISIS flag was discovered in his rented vehicle.

“The FBI has reported to me that the killer was an American citizen, born in Texas. He served in the United States Army in active duty for many years … The FBI also reported to me that mere hours before the attack he posted videos on social media indicating he was inspired by ISIS,” US President Joe Biden stated in an address.

