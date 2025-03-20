UK issues stricter travel advisory for US amid Trump's immigration crackdown

The United Kingdom has updated its travel advisory for citizens planning to visit the United States, warning of possible arrest or detention if travellers fail to comply with entry requirements, Newsweek reported.

The change comes as President Donald Trump intensifies his crackdown on illegal immigration. The advisory urges travellers to adhere to all visa and entry conditions.

"You should comply with all entry, visa and other conditions of entry. The authorities in the US set and enforce entry rules strictly. You may be liable to arrest or detention if you break the rules," the guidance states, as quoted by the Daily Express.

The latest advisory reflects a stricter stance compared to the earlier guidance issued this year.

Archived versions of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) website from February made no direct mention of potential legal consequences for violating US entry rules, according to Newsweek.

The advisory offers no explicit reason for the update, but it coincides with recent reports of travellers facing increased scrutiny by US border officials.

The move comes a day after Germany’s recent warning to its citizens about potential entry issues in the US.

The country’s foreign ministry updated its advisory after several German travellers were reportedly detained at the border.

The ministry noted that having a visa or entry waiver no longer guarantees access to the US.

The Department of Homeland Security had posted on X last month that, as of February 3, its agents had arrested 8,768 people. Three batches comprising a total of 332 Indians have already been sent back to India from the US amid an intensified crackdown by the Trump administration against illegal immigrants.

A group of Indians deported from the US recently arrived in Panama after President Jose Raul Mulino agreed that his country would become a "bridge" country for deportees.