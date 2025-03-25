Turkey detains AFP photographer, nine other journalists amid protests over Istanbul mayor’s arrest

Turkish authorities have detained at least 10 journalists, including a photographer from Agence France-Presse (AFP), in an ongoing crackdown linked to protests over the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, Politico reported on Monday.

According to the Media and Law Studies Association, the journalists were taken into custody for covering demonstrations in Istanbul and other cities against İmamoğlu’s imprisonment.

The mayor, a prominent opposition figure, was arrested on Sunday on corruption charges, following his detention last Wednesday.

AFP confirmed the detention of its photographer but declined to comment further, according to Politico.

The media workers’ union Disk-Basin-Is described the arrests as an “attack on press freedoms and the people's right to learn the truth,” calling for the journalists’ immediate release.

Turkey is ranked 154th out of 180 countries in RSF's 2020 World Press Freedom Index.

İmamoğlu’s arrest has triggered the largest street demonstrations in Turkey in over a decade, with tens of thousands protesting across the country.

Clashes with riot police have resulted in over 1,100 detentions and injuries to more than 120 officers, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

Authorities claim some detainees have links to terrorist organisations, while others have prior criminal records.

Police have deployed water cannons, tear gas, and plastic bullets to disperse crowds, with demonstrators responding by hurling stones and fireworks.

Social media platform X has objected to multiple Turkish court orders to block over 700 accounts, including those of journalists and political figures, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

İmamoğlu, a popular secularist seen as a strong challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the 2028 elections, urged his supporters to continue protesting peacefully. “I'm working hard, I will work even harder. Where I am does not matter,” he wrote on social media.

Government officials insist his arrest is based on legal charges and not political motives, but opposition leaders argue it is a move to eliminate Erdoğan’s main rival.

The mayor has denied accusations of bribery, bid-rigging, and running a criminal organisation. A separate request to charge him with terrorism-related offences was rejected, though he remains under investigation.

As demonstrations continue, Erdoğan has warned opposition leaders to “stop disturbing citizens with provocations” and said they would be held accountable.

İmamoğlu has been transferred to Silivri Prison, while authorities have suspended him from duty. His party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), has reaffirmed his candidacy in a primary election.

Scrutiny has also turned to Ankara’s mayor, another opposition figure, over alleged misuse of public funds. Authorities are investigating his office despite prior audits clearing the expenses.

After defeating Erdoğan’s party in Istanbul’s mayoral elections in 2019, İmamoğlu’s victory was challenged but ultimately reaffirmed in a repeat vote.

His recent re-election last year reinforced the opposition’s gains, setting the stage for an increasingly fraught political battle in Turkey.

(With inputs for agencies)