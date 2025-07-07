Trump's justice department closes Epstein files, cue for Elon Musk's passive-aggressive post

Billionaire Elon Musk on Monday reignited controversy surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein case and deepened his rift with President Donald Trump, following a newly released joint review by the Justice Department and the FBI which found no evidence of a “client list” or foul play in the financier’s death and said no further charges are expected.

“What’s the time? Oh look, it’s no‑one‑has‑been‑arrested‑o’clock again,” Musk posted on X alongside an image of a digital counter stuck at “0000,” dubbed “The Official Jeffrey Epstein Pedophile Arrest Counter.” He later described the review as “the final straw,” in response to comments on social media suggesting the government withheld damning information.

In June, Musk had said: “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public,” though that post was later removed.

The memo, reviewed by ABC News, concluded there was no credible evidence that Epstein maintained a list of clients, nor was there suspicious activity around his jail cell the night he died in federal custody in Manhattan in 2019.

Musk, once an ally of Trump, had earlier claimed that the “Epstein List” would come out if Trump came back for a second term.

His renewed attacks come amid his escalating feud with Trump.

On Saturday, Musk formed a new “America Party”.

“When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste and graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy,” Musk said on X. “Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”

Trump has called Musk's proposition “ridiculous,” going on to tout "tremendous success with the Republican Party.”

“The Democrats have lost their way, but it's always been a two-party system,” Trump added. “And I think starting a third party just adds to confusion. It really seems to have been developed, but three parties have never worked.”

Epstein was arrested in 2019 on charges of sex trafficking minors. His death in jail sparked controversy over his connections with powerful individuals.