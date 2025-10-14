Trump says Time cover ‘worst of all time’ but calls Gaza ceasefire story ‘relatively good’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called Time magazine’s latest cover “may be the Worst of All Time” while acknowledging that the accompanying article was “relatively good”.

The cover, titled His Triumph, highlighted Trump’s recent diplomatic success in brokering a Gaza ceasefire during his high-profile visit to Israel and Egypt.

But the President took issue with the image used, posting on Truth Social that the picture “disappeared” his hair and showed “something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one.”

“I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles,” Trump wrote. “But this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?”

Despite his complaint, Trump praised Time for publishing what he called a fair account of his administration’s role in achieving the ceasefire.

The article detailed the efforts of US envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner in mediating between Israel and Hamas, calling the deal a potential hallmark of Trump’s second term.

Time unveiled the cover as Trump arrived in Israel, where he met families of freed hostages before travelling to Sharm El-Sheikh for a summit on post-war governance and reconstruction in Gaza.

The magazine noted that the ceasefire could mark a “strategic turning point” for the Middle East, with Trump’s plan facilitating both the release of hostages and a phased Palestinian prisoner exchange.

Trump received a warm welcome during his trip, with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi praising him as the only leader capable of bringing peace to the region.

Addressing the Knesset, Trump urged leaders to move beyond “the fights of generations past” and embrace “a once-in-a-lifetime chance” for peace.