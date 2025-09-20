Trump says Republicans to hold rare 2026 midterm convention, aims to guard slim Congress majority

US President Donald Trump said on Friday Republicans will hold a convention for the 2026 midterm elections, as his party seeks to maintain its narrow control of Congress.

National party conventions generally only take place in presidential election years.

"The Republican Party wants, very badly, a Convention for the 2026 Midterm Election. We will have one at the highest level. It will be both fun, and very productive," Trump said on Truth Social.

Some Democrats were also weighing holding a convention ahead of the midterm elections, Axios reported late last month.

Republicans and Democrats have been engaged in an expanding war over congressional redistricting that could determine which party wins control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Losing a congressional majority would hurt Trump's ability to fulfill his legislative agenda. Republicans currently hold 53 seats in the Senate compared to the 47 held by the Democrats, and have a 219-213 majority in the House.