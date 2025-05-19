Trump organisation explores plan for tower in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam document shows

The Trump Organization and a local partner are exploring plans to build a skyscraper in Vietnam's business hub of Ho Chi Minh City with Eric Trump expected to visit this week, a Vietnamese government document seen by Reuters shows.

The visit by the son of U.S. President Donald Trump comes just after Vietnam gave the Trump Organization the green light for a separate $1.5-billion golf project as the export-reliant southeast Asian nation is in talks with Washington to avoid punitive trade tariffs. Ho Chi Minh City officials are invited to "attend a dinner party with Eric Trump, senior vice president of the Trump Organization" set for Thursday evening at a central hotel in the city, according to the internal document.

The May 15 document, signed by the acting head of the foreign ministry department in the city, said representatives of the Trump family business would visit an upscale central area.

There they would "survey the proposed location of the Trump Tower building and hope to have a working session with the city's leaders about this project", it added, inviting local authorities to cooperate with the business delegation.

The Trump Organization is run by Trump's children after he handed off its leadership after he won his first term as U.S. president.

Another meeting between Ho Chi Minh City authorities and a representative of the venture between the Trump Organization and its Vietnamese partner, real estate developer Kinhbac City , is set for later on Monday, the document showed.

Both meetings are confirmed in a public schedule published on Monday on the Ho Chi Minh City website, which does not, however, elaborate on their content or name the participants.

Vietnam's foreign ministry, the Trump Organization and Kinhbac City did not immediately reply to requests for comment.