Trolls target Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam with fake sketch after Pahalgam attack

Sketches of the suspects released by Jammu and Kashmir Police after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam have stirred controversy, after social media users circulated an edited image alleging that one of the sketches bore a striking resemblance to Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam.

On Wednesday, a Facebook user shared a screenshot of an alleged social media post by a magazine, featuring sketches of the suspects. The image went viral, drawing more than 2,000 reactions across platforms.

But Pakistan-based media outlet The Dawn has reported that the viral image was edited.

The original sketch released by authorities did not resemble the Pakistani cricketer.

The same altered image also surfaced on the digital media forum Siasat.pk, with the caption: “Indians lost their minds – Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam involved in terrorist attack,” according to The Dawn.

Detailed analysis using multiple detection tools, including Sight Engine, indicated a 95 per cent likelihood of facial manipulation.

Fake Image Detector further classified the image as either computer-generated or modified.

A reverse image search also confirmed that the original post shared by the media outlet had been tampered with to create the misleading resemblance to Babar Azam.

Following the deadly attacks, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists, India undertook a series of measures, including suspending the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan, expelling Pakistan’s military attachés, closing integrated Check Posts at Attari and Otroi, and suspending visa services to Pakistani nationals, while revoking existing visas.

India also issued advisories asking its nationals to avoid travelling to Pakistan and urged those in Pakistan to return at the earliest.