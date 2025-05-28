Trace and ensure safety: Embassy pushes Tehran for action after 3 Indians go missing in Iran

The Indian Embassy in Tehran on Wednesday said it has taken up the case of three missing Indian citizens with Iranian authorities and asked them to trace and ensure their safety.

The three missing men from Punjab, all from the same family, have been identified as: Hushanpreet Singh (Sangrur), Jaspal Singh (SBS Nagar) and Amritpal Singh (Hoshiarpur).

They all went missing on May 1, shortly after landing in Tehran.

The Embassy posted on X, “Family members of three Indian citizens have informed the Embassy of India that their relatives are missing after having travelled to Iran.”

The Embassy did not clarify when and where the three Indians went missing in Iran.

The Embassy said it has strongly taken up this matter with the Iranian authorities, and requested that the missing Indians should be “urgently traced and their safety should be ensured.”

“We are also keeping the family members regularly updated of the efforts being made by the Embassy,” it added in the post.

Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa in a social media said, “Deeply disturbed by the tragic situation of Jaspal Singh, Sampreet Singh and Amritpal Singh - three young men from Punjab who have been duped by a travel agent under the false promise of an Australian visa for Rs 18 lakh and are now reportedly kidnapped in Iran, as confirmed by the Indian Embassy there.”

“This isn’t just a personal tragedy for their families… it’s a harsh reflection of the failure of the Punjab Govt, under CM Bhagwant Mann, to crack down on the rampant fraud by con travel agents that continues to endanger the lives and dreams of our youth,” he added.

The Delhi minister also spoke with the Indian ambassador to Iran and MEA officials.

“I had a talk with Indian Ambassador to Iran, Shri Rudra Gaurav Shresth Ji and with the officials of ministry of external affairs with regard to locating these youth.”

“I urge Bhagwant Mann Ji to immediately take strict action against the agent involved and ensure he is interrogated thoroughly to help trace and rescue these young men,” he concluded.

A travel agent from Punjab had promised three men that he would help them reach Australia via the Dubai-Iran route, reported NDTV. He reportedly assured them that accommodation would be arranged in Iran. They were abducted shortly after their arrival in Iran on May 1.

The kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore, according to the families.

A disturbing video was sent to the families, showing the men bound with yellow ropes and bleeding from their arms. The kidnappers threatened to kill them if the ransom was not paid.

The victims were allowed to communicate with their families using the kidnappers’ phones, but all contact ceased after May 11.

The agent from Hoshiarpur who facilitated their travel is now missing.