Terror suspect in Manchester attack pledged allegiance to ISIS, UK authorities say

Jihad al Shamie, 35, carried out the attack last Thursday as he tried to get inside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall in the northern England city

PTI Published 08.10.25, 10:12 PM
The police investigation continues at the scene near Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Manchester, England, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, where two people died in a terror attack on Thursday.

The police investigation continues at the scene near Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Manchester, England, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, where two people died in a terror attack on Thursday. AP/PTI

The terror suspect in the Manchester synagogue attack made a call to police during the incident where he pledged allegiance to the so-called Islamic State (ISIS), the UK police said on Wednesday.

Jihad al Shamie, 35, carried out the attack last Thursday as he tried to get inside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall in the northern England city.

In a statement, Counter Terrorism Policing North West said that minutes after the first call was received on the day of the attack, Al Shamie called the 999 emergency number himself.

"We can confirm that, in the initial stages of the attack outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, a call was made by the attacker to police claiming to pledge allegiance to the so-called Islamic State,” the police said in a statement.

"We are continuing to investigate the full circumstances and motivation behind what happened. The investigation is continuing at pace," the statement added.

It is understood that counter-terror police believe that Al Shamie, a Syrian-born UK citizen, was influenced by extremist Islamist ideology.

Two people were killed during the car and knife attack, while Al Shamie was shot dead by police at the scene. Three other people remain in the hospital.

Adrian Daulby, 53, is believed to have been shot dead by police while attempting to prevent Al Shamie from entering the synagogue. He was killed together with Melvin Cravitz, 66, a worshipper who helped prevent the attacker from getting into the premises.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

