Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz warned Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that "Tehran will burn" if it keeps firing missiles at Israeli civilians.

"The Iranian dictator is taking the citizens of Iran hostage, bringing about a reality in which they, and especially Teheran's residents, will pay a heavy price for the flagrant harm inflicted upon Israel's citizens. If Khamenei continues to fire missiles at the Israeli home front, Tehran will burn," Katz said in a statement.