MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 23 November 2025

South Africa eyes continuity in US trade talks despite G20 rift, says minister Parks Tau

Host nation South Africa pushed through a G20 Leaders' Declaration at the summit despite objections from the US, which boycotted the event

Reuters Published 23.11.25, 04:53 PM
South African Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau speaks to members of the media, on the second day of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, November 23, 2025.

South African Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau speaks to members of the media, on the second day of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, November 23, 2025. Reuters

South Africa's trade minister Parks Tau said on Sunday that he expected negotiations with the US over a trade deal would continue, despite differences between the two countries over this weekend's Group of 20 summit in Johannesburg.

Host nation South Africa pushed through a G20 Leaders' Declaration at the summit despite objections from the US, which boycotted the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We've compartmentalised these issues and said the G20 is a separate process, ... we anticipate that the trade discussions will continue," Tau told reporters at the summit.

Also Read

South Africa's efforts to secure a trade agreement with the US have been complicated by issues including Trump's unfounded accusations of persecution of South Africa's white minority.

Trump imposed a 30 per cent tariff on imports from South Africa in August, which could cause tens of thousands of job losses at a time Africa's biggest economy is barely growing.

RELATED TOPICS

South Africa Trade
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Strays in the crossfire: India’s dog dilemma grows with courts and activists in conflict

From rabies fears to stalled neutering programmes, India struggles to tame its stray dog population
Jairam Ramesh
Quote left Quote right

Another example (Chandigarh bill) of Modi govt's approach to governance - announce, then think

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT