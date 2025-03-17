MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 17 March 2025

Slovenia deputy PM backs UNSC reforms, supports India’s bid for permanent seat

Fajon’s visit to India comes as Slovenia prepares to assume a non-permanent seat in the UNSC

PTI Published 17.03.25, 08:31 PM
In this image posted by @DrSJaishankar via X on Monday, March 17, 2025, Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia Tanja Fajon, as part of the ‘Raisina Dialogue 2025’ engagements, in New Delhi.

In this image posted by @DrSJaishankar via X on Monday, March 17, 2025, Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia Tanja Fajon, as part of the ‘Raisina Dialogue 2025’ engagements, in New Delhi. PTI

Slovenia Deputy Prime Minister Tanja Fajon on Monday here expressed strong support for reforms in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and India’s candidacy for a permanent seat.

Following her meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Fajon, who is also the country's foreign minister, underscored the need for a Security Council that reflects the current geopolitical realities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We definitely support (a UNSC reform),” Fajon told PTI Videos. “We need to have a better reflection of the current geopolitical stand, be it in the Security Council among non-permanent members, but also in the permanent members.” “If there will be a direction to increase the number of members, I don’t see the reason why India wouldn’t be at the table,” she added.

Also Read

The UNSC has five permanent members -- US, China, Russia, UK, and France. India has been a Council's non-permanent member several times in the past.

Fajon’s visit to India comes as Slovenia prepares to assume a non-permanent seat in the UNSC.

During her discussions with Jaishankar, the two leaders spoke about the Russia-Ukraine war and instability in the Middle East. “We need strong allies to protect peace and stability around the world,” Fajon said.

“We will hold political consultations in May in Delhi to see whether we can explore further what the options are,” she added, hinting at the defence production in Slovenia by Indian firms.

Fajon’s visit also comes amid much fretting over US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, which she warned could destabilise the world economy. “Trade wars are not beneficial to any society.”

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

United Nations Security Council S. Jaishankar
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

PM Narendra Modi joins Donald Trump-owned Truth Social, says he is 'delighted'

Modi's debut on Truth Social came on a day when US President Donald Trump shared the prime minister's podcast with Lex Fridman on his social media handle
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, March 17, 2025
Quote left Quote right

Looking at the railway budget, don't know whether to be angry, sad or feel like I am in a circus

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT