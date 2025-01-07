Singapore considers law to guard clans, business associations against foreign interference

Singapore introduced legislation on Tuesday to safeguard clans and business associations linked to racial groups against foreign interference.

If passed, the Maintenance of Racial Harmony Bill will allow a "competent authority" to designate such organisations as "race-based entities".

ADVERTISEMENT

The organisations would then have to disclose foreign and anonymous donations, foreign affiliations and their leadership composition.

The government can also impose a restraining order to stop an entity from accepting donations from a foreign principal, prohibit anonymous donations or require the entity to return or dispose of donations.

In a media statement, the home affairs ministry said: "Singapore is vulnerable to external actors exerting malicious foreign influence to exploit race or undermine our racial harmony, to achieve their agenda. Organisations that promote the interests of a racial group or sub-group are potential entry points for such influence."

Singapore's resident population is 74% Chinese, 13.6% Malay, and 9% Indian; 3.3% is classified as others.

Last year, Singapore designated businessman Chan Man Ping Philip as a "politically significant person" for activities that advanced the interests of an unspecified foreign country.

A naturalised citizen of Singapore, Chan had attended the annual session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing and told local media the overseas Chinese community should form an "alliance" and "tell the China story well".

Chan has ties to the Chinese-ruled city of Hong Kong, where he was born, and he was the president of the Hong Kong Singapore Business Association.

The proposed legislation will also allow the home affairs minister to issue restraining orders against individuals involved in "content that prejudices the maintenance of racial harmony in Singapore".

The bill must be read twice more in parliament, including a vote, and be presented to the president for approval.