'Sick hate speech' against Jews: David Schwimmer asks Musk to ban Kanye West on X

Los Angeles, Feb 9 (PTI) "Friends" star David Schwimmer has appealed to X owner Elon Musk to ban rapper Kanye West from the platform over his recent anti-Semitic comments and for saying that he has "dominion" over his wife Bianca Censori.

Schwimmer, who is a Jew, shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle featuring West. The first picture of the rapper's posts on X had "I AM A NAZI" written over it.

The 58-year-old actor detailed in his caption how the comments by the musician, also known as Ye, can affect the Jewish community and result in violence.

"This is so 2022. We can't stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate filled, ignorant bile... but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk. Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That's twice as many people than the number of Jews in existence. His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews.

"I don't know what's worse, the fact that he identifies as a Nazi (which implies he wants to exterminate ALL marginalized communities including his own) or the fact that there is not sufficient OUTRAGE to remove and ban him from all social media at this point," he wrote on Saturday.

A day later, West once again went on an anti-Semitic rant on X.

"THE JEWS CLAIM TO BE SO OPPRESSED THEN TRY TO OPPRESS ME AND ELONS FREEDOM OF SPEECH," read one of his posts.

The 47-year-old rapper has often made the headlines for his controversial statements on social media. Not only did he express his admiration for Adolf Hitler, but he also urged US president Donald Trump to free rapper Sean John Combs, who has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women.

Recently, West and Censori raised eyebrows at the 2025 Grammys when the Australian architect and model posed for the shutterbugs wearing a sheer minidress.

Back in 2022, West's X account was temporarily suspended after he posted a symbol of the swastika, which used to be the primary symbol of Hitler's Nazi party. His account was restored after eight months on the microblogging site. PTI ATR RDS RDS

