Resolute response by Pakistan army underway: PM Sharif flags Operation Sindoor as 'act of war'

The National Security Council of Pakistan, headed by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, on Wednesday authorised the armed forces to undertake “corresponding actions” in response to Operation Sindoor.

A statement issued after the meeting held India responsible for whatever unfolds in the sub-continent because of Operation Sindoor, maintaining that New Delhi, “against all sanity and rationality, has once again ignited an inferno in the region”.

It billed the air strikes “unprovoked, cowardly and an unlawful act of war”.

Before the NSC meeting, Sharif wrote on X: “The treacherous enemy has launched a cowardly attack on five locations within Pakistan. This heinous act of aggression will not go unpunished. Pakistan reserves the absolute right to respond decisively to this unprovoked Indian attack — a resolute response is already underway…”

As Pakistan’s diplomats worked the phones and reached out to Islamabad-stationed envoys of various countries, the NSC went into a huddle to weigh the options in the wake of India’s multi-city air strikes. Though India said it had targeted nine sites, the Pakistan Army said six locations were hit, killing 31 civilians and leaving 57 injured.

According to Pakistan, 80 Indian aircraft targeted six locations — Ahmedpur East, Muridke, Sialkot and Shakargarh in Punjab, and Kotli and Muzaffarabad in PoK.

Addressing Pakistan’s National Assembly in the evening, Sharif claimed that Pakistan had downed three Rafales and two drones of India. He added that this was proof Pakistan can stand up to India even in a conventional war.

India has been silent on the claims of downing fighter jets.

Sharif said: “In consonance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, Pakistan reserves the right to respond, in self-defence, at a time, place, and manner of its choosing to avenge the loss of innocent Pakistani lives and blatant violation of its sovereignty.”

Article 51 says that nothing in the present charter shall impair the inherent right of individual or collective self-defence if an armed attack occurs against a member of the United Nations, until the Security Council has taken measures necessary to maintain international peace and security.

News agency PTI reported from Islamabad that the NSC urged the international community to recognise “the gravity of India’s unprovoked illegal actions” and hold it accountable for the violation of international norms.

The council accused India of targeting civilian areas on the “false pretext” of “imaginary terrorist camps” and also endangering commercial airlines belonging to Gulf countries. India has also been accused of targeting the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project and damaging it.