MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 21 February 2025

Security forces in Pakistan raid militant hideout, kill six militants

The raid was carried out in Karak, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, the military said in a statement

AP Published 21.02.25, 09:53 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

Security forces in Pakistan acting on intelligence raided a militant hideout in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban in the country's northwest on Friday, triggering an intense shootout in which six militants were killed, the military said.

The raid was carried out in Karak, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, the military said in a statement. An operation was underway to eliminate any other militants found there.

ADVERTISEMENT

The military provided no further details about the killed militants, but such operations are often conducted against the Pakistani Taliban, which are also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP.

Also Read

The TTP is an ally of the Taliban in Afghanistan and has stepped up its assaults in Pakistan since the Afghan Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.

A major operation is also ongoing in Kurram, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where militants in recent months have frequently attacked Shiites and security forces escorting aid trucks for hundreds of thousands of besieged residents.

Authorities say that security forces this week arrested 48 suspects accused of recent attacks on the country's troops escorting aid trucks. Some of the detainees were also involved in attacks on Shiites in the region, police said.

Kurram has been cut off from the rest of the country since November after the government blocked roads following clashes between heavily armed Shiite and Sunni tribes.

Authorities hope that they will soon restore order in the region, and reopen a key road leading to Kurram at the completion of the operation, which began this week, after insurgents killed five soldiers escorting aid trucks.

RELATED TOPICS

Security Forces Raid
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Billionaires’ wealth wipeout: Elon Musk, Gautam Adani lead 2025’s biggest net-worth losers

Once unstoppable, the Indian business tycoon and Donald Trump’s trusted ‘genius’ owner of Tesla and SpaceX are seeing their wealth shrink
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
Quote left Quote right

We’ve seen information put out by US administration regarding USA activities and funding

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT