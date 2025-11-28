Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India on December 4 to 5

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit India on December 4 to 5 at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian state news agencies reported on Friday, citing the Kremlin.

The visit is expected to deliver major outcomes aimed at strengthening the countries’ long-standing strategic partnership.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The forthcoming state visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to ... set the vision for strengthening the ‘special and privileged strategic partnership’ and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," India's foreign ministry said in a statement.

He last went there in December 2021, just a few months before ordering troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India to stop buying oil from Russia. India is one of the biggest purchasers of Russian oil.

Trump enacted a 50 per cent import tariff on the nation in August, doubling a 25 per cent levy as a penalty for Delhi buying sanctioned Russian oil.

On the other hand, Trump has long said he wants to end the war in Ukraine, Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two, but his efforts so far, including a summit with President Vladimir Putin in Alaska in August, have not brought peace.

PM Modi last travelled to Moscow for the summit in July last year. Russia remains one of India’s most reliable partners and a central pillar of New Delhi’s foreign policy.