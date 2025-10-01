Russian President Putin likely to visit India in December for summit with PM Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit New Delhi on December 5 and 6 for a summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to reports.

The visit comes at a time when Indo-Russian ties appear to be strengthening against the backdrop of US-imposed punitive tariffs on Indian goods linked to New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian oil.

The meeting was first signalled in August during National Security Adviser Ajit Doval’s visit to Moscow, though dates were not finalised at the time.

Since then, Modi and Putin briefly met in China on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, where they held a detailed conversation inside the Russian President’s limousine.

The upcoming tour has been announced amid heightened tensions between New Delhi and Washington.

US President Donald Trump had introduced an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods in response to India’s import of Russian oil.

Washington has called the measure a part of its wider effort to curtail Moscow’s ability to fund its offensive in Ukraine.

India has defended its position by arguing that the purchase of Russian crude was necessary after traditional supplies were diverted to Europe following the outbreak of the conflict.

Energy exports have been a crucial source of revenue for Moscow since Western allies of Ukraine imposed sanctions in 2022.

Despite attempts to restrict Russia’s earnings, Moscow has been able to redirect much of its energy trade to Asian markets, particularly India and China.

India and Russia share a relationship dating back to the Soviet era. The two countries have steadily expanded their economic partnership, with bilateral trade reaching record levels in recent years.

Russia remains one of India’s principal arms suppliers, and since the beginning of the Ukraine war nearly four years ago, New Delhi has also emerged as one of the largest buyers of Russian oil.

Putin’s visit is expected to be a pivotal moment in India’s geopolitical positioning, reinforcing the strength of its ties with Moscow even as it navigates strained relations with Washington.

The Russian leader has significantly reduced his foreign engagements since the invasion of Ukraine, particularly after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against him.

India is not a signatory to the ICC and is therefore under no obligation to detain him.