MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 24 June 2025

Russian missile strike kills 11 in Ukraine as Zelensky urges Nato to boost defense industry

Dnipro governor Serhiy Lysak said 18 children were among the 153 injured

Reuters Published 24.06.25, 08:18 PM
Rescuers carry an injured woman at the site of a building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine June 24, 2025.

Rescuers carry an injured woman at the site of a building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine June 24, 2025. Reuters

A Russian missile attack in southeastern Ukraine on Tuesday killed at least 11 people, local officials said, as President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Kyiv's allies at a NATO summit to bolster Ukraine's defence industry.

The two-wave strike killed nine in the regional capital Dnipro, said governor Serhiy Lysak, where the blast wave also showered scores of train passengers with broken glass and damaged schools and a hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lysak said 18 children were among the 153 injured.

Also Read

Two people were also killed in the town of Samar, around 10 km (six miles) from Dnipro, the state emergencies service said. Officials did not provide details of damage there.

The rare daytime attack came as Zelensky pressed NATO member states in the Netherlands to boost their investment in Ukraine's growing defence sector and crack down on the supply of the foreign components that he said Russia uses to build its weapons.

"This is not a fight where it's hard to choose a side," he wrote on X in response to the strike. "Standing with Ukraine means defending life."

Also Read

Zelensky was also expected to meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the summit.

Russia has stepped up air strikes on Ukraine in recent weeks, particularly its capital Kyiv, where 28 people were killed on June 17 in the deadliest such attack this year.

Another 10 people were killed in air attacks on Kyiv and the surrounding region on Monday.

After Tuesday's attack on Dnipro, stunned residents surveyed a badly damaged apartment building and battered cars. At a nearby church, windows were blown out and scattered across the altar.

Priest Serhii Narolskyi said he had been holding a service at the time of the attack, which was preceded by an air raid alert.

"It happened in a split second. You opened your eyes, and there were no windows or doors anywhere," he said. "Everything was in a half-destroyed state."

RELATED TOPICS

Missile Strikes Volodymr Zelensky Nato
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

DGCA finds various defects in aviation ecosystem during surveillance at major airports

During the surveillance, domestic flight of a scheduled carrier was found to be held up due to worn tyres and was released only after the required rectification, reads a statement
Benjamin Netanyahu.
Quote left Quote right

Held off on tougher strike against Iran after speaking to US President Donald Trump

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT