MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 08 March 2025

Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine's Dobropillia kill 14, injure 30, says Kyiv

Ukrainian military said Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and one Iskander-K cruise missile as well as 145 drones

Reuters Published 08.03.25, 02:01 PM
Firefighters work at the site of a residential area hit by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Dobropillia, Donetsk region, Ukraine March 8, 2025.

Firefighters work at the site of a residential area hit by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Dobropillia, Donetsk region, Ukraine March 8, 2025. Reuters

At least 11 people were killed and 30 wounded, including five children, in Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's eastern city of Dobropillia overnight , Ukrainian Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

Another three civilians were killed in a drone attack on the Kharkiv region in the northeast, the ministry added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ministry said Russian forces attacked Dobropillia with ballistic missiles, multiple rockets and drones, damaging eight multi-storey buildings and 30 cars.

Also Read

"While extinguishing the fire, the occupiers struck again, damaging the fire truck," the ministry said on the Telegram messenger.

The ministry published photos of partially destroyed buildings engulfed in fire and rescuers removing rubble from the buildings.

Dobropillia, home to about 28,000 people before the war, is in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, 22 kilometres (13.67 miles) from the front line north of the key hub of Pokrovsk, which the Russian troops have been attacking for weeks.

The ministry also said at least three were killed and 7 injured in a separate drone attack on Kharkiv region overnight.

Ukrainian military said Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and one Iskander-K cruise missile as well as 145 drones.

They said air forces shot down one cruise missile and 79 drones. The military said another 54 drones did not reach their targets likely due to electronic countermeasures.

RELATED TOPICS

Missile Drones Kyiv
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi calls for filtering out Congress workers, leaders 'working for BJP'

Addressing party workers on the second day of his two-day Gujarat visit, Gandhi said people of the state will not vote for his party till it fulfils its responsibilities
Rohini Khadse
Quote left Quote right

We, on behalf of all women, are demanding immunity (from punishment) to commit one murder

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT