Russia wants to end war with Ukraine but could be dragging its feet, says Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday that he thought Russia wanted to end its war with Ukraine but acknowledged that Moscow could be dragging its feet.

"I think that Russia wants to see an end to it, but it could be they're dragging their feet. I've done it over the years," he said.

The United States reached separate deals on Tuesday with Ukraine and Russia to pause their attacks at sea and against energy targets, with Washington agreeing to push to lift some sanctions against Moscow.

While it was not clear when or how the Black Sea maritime security deals would start, the agreements are the first formal commitments by the two warring sides since President Donald Trump's inauguration.

The US agreement with Russia goes further than the agreement with Ukraine, with Washington committing to help seek the lifting of international sanctions on Russian agriculture and fertiliser exports, long a Russian demand.

Shortly after the US announcements, the Kremlin said the Black Sea agreements would not come into effect unless links between some Russian banks and the international financial system were restored.