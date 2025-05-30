Russia is acting to ensure proposed Istanbul talks yield no results, Zelensky says

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that Russia was doing everything to ensure the proposed talks in Istanbul on June 2 led to no results.

"For a meeting to be meaningful, its agenda must be clear, and the negotiations must be properly prepared. Unfortunately, Russia is doing everything it can to ensure that the next potential meeting brings no results," he said on X.

Ukraine is demanding that Moscow share its memorandum for peace before the talks.

Russia told the United Nations Security Council today that a simple ceasefire is not enough to end Moscow's more than three-year war in Ukraine.

"To achieve a sustainable and lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, we need to address its root causes," Russia's U.N. envoy Vassily Nebenzia told the Security Council. "What we're proposing is a second round of talks in Istanbul this coming Monday ...where we can exchange memoranda about both parties approaches to the negotiations process."