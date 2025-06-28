‘Ran to daddy’: Iran mocks Israel, warns Trump against 'delusions'

A day after US President Donald Trump ridiculed a stern warning from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Tehran responded sharply, demanding greater respect if Washington is sincere about resuming nuclear negotiations.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi urged Trump to change his tone if he hopes to reach a new agreement with Tehran.

"If President Trump is genuine about wanting a deal, he should put aside the disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards Iran's Supreme Leader, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, and stop hurting his millions of heartfelt followers," Araghchi wrote on X early Saturday.

The minister emphasised Iran’s cultural pride and resilience through a metaphor of Persian craftsmanship, writing: "The complexity and tenacity of Iranians is famously known in our magnificent carpets, woven through countless hours of hard work and patience. But as a people, our basic premise is very simple and straightforward: we know our worth, value our independence, and never allow anyone else to decide our destiny."

His postwarned: "The Great and Powerful Iranian People, who showed the world that the Israeli regime had NO CHOICE but to RUN to 'Daddy' to avoid being flattened by our Missiles, do not take kindly to Threats and Insults. If Illusions lead to worse mistakes, Iran will not hesitate to unveil its Real Capabilities, which will certainly END any Delusion about the Power of Iran."

Araghchi concluded his message with a call for mutual respect: "Good will begets good will, and respect begets respect."

The latest exchange follows a tense back-and-forth between the two nations’ leaders. On Friday, Trump dismissed Khamenei’s televised claim that Iran had “won the war” with Israel and warned the US and its allies not to pursue further strikes. Trump said that the comments were disconnected from reality and unbefitting of Iran's most powerful religious and political figure.

"Look, you're a man of great faith. A man who's highly respected in his country. You have to tell the truth," Trump said of Khamenei. "You got beat to hell."

Trump was responding to Khamenei’s pre-recorded statement aired on Iranian state television, where the 86-year-old leader declared that Iran had delivered a “slap to America's face” by striking a U.S. air base in Qatar.

The statement marked Khamenei’s first public address since the recent 12-day conflict involving Israeli and American strikes on Iran.

According to US officials, the bombardments targeted three of Iran's key nuclear facilities, causing what Trump called “severe damage” to the country’s nuclear capabilities.

While an early report from the defense intelligence agency suggested the strikes may have only delayed Iran’s program by months, Trump and his administration continue to assert that the damage was far more extensive.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump went further, revealing that he had rejected a plan to assassinate Khamenei presented by Israeli officials during the conflict.

"His Country was decimated, his three evil Nuclear Sites were OBLITERATED, and I knew EXACTLY where he was sheltered, and would not let Israel, or the US Armed Forces, by far the Greatest and Most Powerful in the World, terminate his life," Trump wrote. "I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH, and he does not have to say, 'THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!'"

He also reiterated warnings to Khamenei, stating that the US was aware of his location but had chosen not to target him—“at least for now.”

US officials insist they remain open to renewed dialogue. Trump has said he expects Iran to allow international inspectors to verify that it has not restarted its nuclear program.

When asked whether he would require Iran to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) or another monitoring body, Trump replied that the Islamic Republic would need to work with "the IAEA or somebody that we respect, including ourselves."

Although talks have not resumed formally, US Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed earlier this week that both direct and indirect communications with Iran have taken place. A planned sixth round of negotiations in Oman was canceled following Israel’s strikes on Iran.

Trump expressed optimism that Tehran’s nuclear ambitions have diminished under pressure.

"Can I tell you, they're exhausted. And Israel's exhausted, too," he said. "The last thing they're thinking right now is nuclear."