Bangladesh: Protests over Israel’s military operation in Gaza turn violent, at least 72 arrested

On Monday, protests over Israel's military operation in Gaza turned violent in Bangladesh. In several cities in India's neighbour, mobs stormed international fast food chains, showrooms and retail outlets. The protests quickly spiralled into chaos.



At least 12 cities reported vandalism, including Dhaka, Chittagong, Sylhet, Cumilla, Cox’s Bazar and Khulna, , according to a report in Dhaka Tribune.

Videos shared online show mobs smashing the windows of a Bata store, looting shoes, and damaging a KFC outlet with sticks. Showrooms of Domino’s and Puma were also targeted.

Mobs loot shoes from Bata store (X/@seriousfunnyguy)

The protests, largely led by students, began with chants, flags and placards. Marchers skipped classes and exams to show solidarity with Palestine. They burned an effigy of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and shouted slogans against United States' support for Israel. There was visible anger at international organisations—UN, OIC, Arab League—over their failure to stop the bombings in Gaza, reported The Times of India.

By the end of the day, the Bangladesh Investment Summit 2025, meant to project stability to foreign investors, was overshadowed by viral videos of looting.

Taking to X to post a statement on the developments, Bangladesh’s interim chief advisor Muhammad Yunus said, “As of now, at least 72 individuals have been arrested in connection with the vandalism and attacks on shops during protests on Monday. Ten cases have been formally filed. Further investigations are underway, and additional cases are in the process of being filed against those responsible for these reprehensible acts."

Yunus' condemnation of Israel had also come earlier. On Monday, he had posted: “The Government of Bangladesh expresses its strongest condemnation of the Israeli Occupying Forces’ continued mass killing and gross violations of human rights in the Gaza Strip. Israel’s ongoing military attacks since last month's unilateral breach of the ceasefire have killed scores of Palestinians, mostly women and children as well as blocked the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza leading to a human catastrophe.”

Bata, operating in the country since 1962 issued a statement to say: “We are working to assess the extent of the damage.”

The footwear brand also sought to shut down the misinformation fuelling the violence. “We are aware of inaccurate claims suggesting that Bata is an Israeli-owned company or has political affiliations in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. Bata is a privately held, family-owned company founded in the Czech Republic, with no political ties to the conflict,” it said.

“It is deeply regrettable that some of our retail locations in Bangladesh have recently been subjected to vandalism, apparently triggered by these false narratives.”

BNP National Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed put the blame squarely on the government. “Had steps been taken earlier, the country's reputation would not have been damaged like this,” he was quoted as saying by Dhaka Tribune on Tuesday.

Since the fall of the Awami League regime on August 5, Bangladesh has seen a steady pattern of attacks during protests, strikes and political demonstrations. Businesses—both local and global—are paying the price for the collapse of order.