President Donald Trump visits disaster-hit states with aid in focus, first trip after White House return

President Donald Trump will take his first trip since returning to the White House to storm-ravaged North Carolina and California, which is suffering some of the most deadly and destructive blazes in the state’s history.

The trip comes as the President has left the question of additional disaster aid for California unsettled.

Trump is expected to make his first stop in Asheville, North Carolina, which suffered devastating flooding from Hurricane Helene last autumn. Trump then plans on travelling to the Los Angeles area, where he will observe the damage from wildfires that have killed more than two dozen people, destroyed entire neighborhoods and forced desperate evacuations.

But on the likelihood of additional federal aid for each state, Trump has struck very different tones. While he has expressed support for North Carolina, Trump has criticised California’s Democratic leaders for the disaster response and threatened to withhold federal aid if they did not make changes to unrelated environmental policies in the state.

New York Times News Service