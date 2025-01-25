MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 25 January 2025

President Donald Trump visits disaster-hit states with aid in focus, first trip after White House return

The trip comes as the President has left the question of additional disaster aid for California unsettled

New York Times News Service Published 25.01.25, 07:53 AM
Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump will take his first trip since returning to the White House to storm-ravaged North Carolina and California, which is suffering some of the most deadly and destructive blazes in the state’s history.

The trip comes as the President has left the question of additional disaster aid for California unsettled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is expected to make his first stop in Asheville, North Carolina, which suffered devastating flooding from Hurricane Helene last autumn. Trump then plans on travelling to the Los Angeles area, where he will observe the damage from wildfires that have killed more than two dozen people, destroyed entire neighborhoods and forced desperate evacuations.

But on the likelihood of additional federal aid for each state, Trump has struck very different tones. While he has expressed support for North Carolina, Trump has criticised California’s Democratic leaders for the disaster response and threatened to withhold federal aid if they did not make changes to unrelated environmental policies in the state.

New York Times News Service

RELATED TOPICS

Natural Disasters Hurricanes Wildfires Donald Trump Relief Funds White House North Carolina California
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Ashoka University announces baggage scanners, pocket checks, students erupt in protest

Students at the premier private varsity organised a mass walkout and remained outside campus until 6am on Thursday, when they were allowed to enter without passing through the newly installed metal detectors and baggage scanners
Vladimir Putin.
Quote left Quote right

If Trump had been President, Ukraine crisis that started in 2022 could have been avoided

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT