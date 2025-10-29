Polish jets intercept Russian spy plane over Baltic amid surge in Nato airspace tensions

Polish fighter jets intercepted a Russian aircraft conducting a reconnaissance mission in international airspace on Tuesday.

The aircraft, identified as an Il-20, was flying without a filed flight plan and with its transponder turned off, but did not enter Polish airspace, the army said on Wednesday.

“Thanks to high combat readiness, the professionalism of the pilots, and the efficient functioning of the air defense system, the operations were carried out quickly, effectively, and safely,” the Polish Army’s Operational Command said in a post on X.

The army added that protecting national airspace remains a daily mission for Polish soldiers, emphasising their “full commitment to safeguarding the security of our country.”

The incident underscores growing regional tensions as Russian aircraft, drones, and other aerial objects test Nato’s defenses following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The European Commission has proposed expanding its “drone wall” project beyond eastern Europe to cover the entire continent, following a sharp rise in mysterious drone incursions across several EU and Nato countries.

The rapid response of Polish and allied fighters over Nato airspace has become vital to preventing potential incursions.

Earlier this year, tensions spiked after 20 Russian drones crossed into Polish airspace during a mass strike on Ukraine, prompting Nato jets to scramble and later join Polish forces in joint patrols.

Similar airspace violations have been reported by Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, sparking debate within Nato over whether Russian jets should be shot down if they enter allied territory.

At a United Nations Security Council meeting in September, Poland’s foreign minister warned that Russia should not “whine” if its planes are downed for breaching Nato airspace, calling such acts part of a long-running “hybrid war” waged by Moscow against the West.

Europe has seen a surge in drone-related disruptions in recent months, affecting both civilian and military facilities.

Several airports and bases have reported incursions that forced flight suspensions and triggered defense alerts.

In early October, Munich Airport in Germany halted flight operations twice within 24 hours following unconfirmed drone sightings.

Germany’s national air navigation service has documented 144 drone overflights this year, including 35 near Frankfurt Airport.

In Denmark, drones were observed above Skrydstrup Air Base and the Jutland Dragoon Regiment base on September 28, according to the defence ministry.

Authorities imposed a temporary nationwide ban on civilian drone flights from September 29 to October 4, coinciding with an EU summit in Copenhagen.

Germany and Sweden supplied anti-drone systems to secure the event, while hundreds of civilian reports remain under review.

Norway temporarily closed Oslo Airport in late September after drones were spotted overhead, while France confirmed unidentified drones had flown over the Mourmelon-le-Grand military base on September 22.

Romania also reported multiple violations that month. On September 8, a Russian drone entered Romanian territory during strikes on Ukraine, prompting F-16 fighter jet deployment.

Another drone, identified as a Geran or Shahed-136, was detected near Chilia Veche on September 13 but was not shot down under recently granted defense powers.

Poland has been among the most affected nations. During the night of September 9–10, between 19 and 23 drones breached Polish airspace amid Russian strikes on Ukraine.

Nato and Polish fighter jets responded, shooting down several objects. Debris from the incident damaged at least one home in the village of Wyryki-Wola.

The latest interception of the Russian Il-20 aircraft adds to a growing list of incidents testing Europe’s air defense networks, as governments across the continent step up surveillance and coordination to counter the rising aerial threat.