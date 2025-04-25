MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Police kill armed man outside Terminal 1 at Toronto Pearson International Airport

The man displayed a firearm before being shot, according to Kristy Denette, a spokeswoman for the Special Investigations Unit, an oversight body in Ontario that investigates episodes in which police action results in death or injury

New York Times News Service Published 25.04.25, 07:08 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture 

The police shot and killed a man at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Thursday morning after he brandished a firearm, setting off a partial shutdown of the airport’s largest terminal, the authorities said.

Officers from Peel Regional Police, the agency in charge of policing the airport, were called to investigate a 30-year-old man described as being in distress who was parked in an SUV outside the Terminal 1 departures area, the authorities said.

The man displayed a firearm before being shot, according to Kristy Denette, a spokeswoman for the Special Investigations Unit, an oversight body in Ontario that investigates episodes in which police action results in death or injury. He died in a hospital, Denette said.

The airport authority has warned travellers to expect delays in Terminal 1 and has rerouted people to enter and exit through the arrivals area.

In February, the airport was the scene of a major incident when a Delta Air Lines passenger jet flipped after landing. Several of the 76 passengers and four crew members on board were injured.

