Police kill armed man outside Terminal 1 at Toronto Pearson International Airport

The police shot and killed a man at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Thursday morning after he brandished a firearm, setting off a partial shutdown of the airport’s largest terminal, the authorities said.

Officers from Peel Regional Police, the agency in charge of policing the airport, were called to investigate a 30-year-old man described as being in distress who was parked in an SUV outside the Terminal 1 departures area, the authorities said.

The man displayed a firearm before being shot, according to Kristy Denette, a spokeswoman for the Special Investigations Unit, an oversight body in Ontario that investigates episodes in which police action results in death or injury. He died in a hospital, Denette said.

The airport authority has warned travellers to expect delays in Terminal 1 and has rerouted people to enter and exit through the arrivals area.

In February, the airport was the scene of a major incident when a Delta Air Lines passenger jet flipped after landing. Several of the 76 passengers and four crew members on board were injured.