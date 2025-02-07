MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 07 February 2025

Planet suffers warmest January, despite shivering cold conditions faced by US

The warmth came as something of a surprise to climate researchers. It occurred during La Niña conditions in the Pacific Ocean, which tend to lower the globe’s average temperature, at least temporarily

Raymond Zhong Published 07.02.25, 10:38 AM
Snow-capped mountains are reflected in Kenai Lake in Anchorage, Alaska

Snow-capped mountains are reflected in Kenai Lake in Anchorage, Alaska

Even as much of the US shivered under frigid conditions last month, the planet as a whole had its warmest January on record, scientists said on Thursday.

The warmth came as something of a surprise to climate researchers. It occurred during La Niña conditions in the Pacific Ocean, which tend to lower the globe’s average temperature, at least temporarily.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earth’s surface has now been so warm for so much of the past two years that scientists are examining whether something else in the planet’s chemistry might have changed, something that is boosting temperatures beyond what carbon emissions alone can explain. Those emissions, the byproduct of burning coal, gas and oil, remain the main driver of global warming, which reached record levels in both 2023 and 2024.

It’s because of La Niña that scientists expected this year to be slightly cooler than the past two years, both of which experienced the opposite pattern, El Niño. The waters of the eastern tropical Pacific oscillate between El Niño and La Niña conditions, influencing weather worldwide by changing the balance between heat in the ocean and heat in the air.

But a host of other factors figure into global temperatures as well. At the moment, chances aren’t high that 2025 will end up being the hottest year on the books, Russell Vose, a climate scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, told reporters recently. But this time last year, researchers were saying much the same thing about 2024, Dr Vose said. They were wrong. “So it’s a tough game, forecasting global temperature,” Dr Vose said.

New York Times News Service

RELATED TOPICS

Weather Winter Planet Earth Global Warming Temperature Rise United States Cold Weather Pacific Ocean
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

RG Kar: HC nixes Bengal govt’s appeal against life term sentence to convict, admits CBI plea

Both the CBI and the state government filed appeals before the high court seeking capital punishment for Roy, the sole convict in the case
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

I had gone on a Canadian visa but due to my agent’s mistake, I suffered this ordeal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT