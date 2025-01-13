Pepperoni or cheese? London police helpline staff helps woman in guise of pizza order

A Greater London Area police emergency call handler is being praised for her quick thinking after she spotted a hidden cry for help during a 999 call.

The Metropolitan Police shared the recording of the call on their X (formerly twitter) handle, which showed how the handler calmly helped a woman in distress who pretended to be ordering a pizza.

“Do you require a pizza delivery or the police,” the handler asked, realising something wasn’t right.

Using the 'pizza order' as a clever cover, the handler guided the woman to explain her dangerous situation without raising suspicion.

“If he threatened to hurt you, tell pepperoni. If he threatened to hurt the children, tell cheese,” the handler said, helping the woman give vital details about what was happening.

The handler then gave the woman important advice to stay safe: “If you need to call back 999, keep in a separate room from him for the moment, alright? But if I stay on the phone any longer, it will look suspicious if you’re calling for a pizza."

Before ending the call, the handler reassured the woman, “Police will be with you very soon.”

This moment highlighted how small actions, like a disguised phone call, can make all the difference in saving someone from danger.

"Our brilliant call handlers work around the clock to support victims and dispatch officers to emergencies across London," Metropolitan Police said, encouraging people to call 999 and reminding them that there’s always help available, even in the most difficult situations.