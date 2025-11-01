Partial remains returned by Hamas not of Israeli hostages, say reports

The partial remains of three deceased individuals handed over to Israel by Hamas in Gaza overnight are not those of any of the hostages held in the Palestinian territory, Israeli media reported on Saturday.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli government on the reports.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said late on Friday it had facilitated the transfer of the remains from the Gaza Strip to Israeli authorities for identification.

Israeli news outlets Army Radio, Kan News and N12 News, however, reported that DNA testing by forensic authorities had determined they were not those of known hostages.

Hamas said in a statement on Saturday that it had initially offered three samples from unidentified bodies to Israeli authorities for testing. Israel refused, it said, insisting on the full remains, a condition the group later agreed to.

The bodies of 11 hostages are thought to still be in Gaza, including those of two foreign nationals. Hamas has released 20 living hostages and handed over the remains of 17 others since a ceasefire with Israel took effect on October 10 after a devastating two-year war.

The U.S.-brokered truce, which left thorny issues like the disarmament of Hamas and a timeline for Israeli withdrawal from Gaza unresolved, has been tested by periodic outbreaks of violence since it came into force.