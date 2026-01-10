MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Pakistan security forces kill 11 terrorists in two operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

One of the operations took place in the North Waziristan district, where security forces acted on intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 10.01.26, 02:06 PM
Representational image Shutterstock

Pakistani security forces killed 11 terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operations were carried out on Thursday against militants belonging to Fitna Al Khawarij, a term used by the Pakistani establishment to refer to members of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

One of the operations took place in the North Waziristan district, where security forces acted on intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists. ISPR said six terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire between the militants and the troops.

In a separate operation, security forces and police carried out a joint IBO in the Kurram district. Five terrorists were eliminated during this action, ISPR said.

