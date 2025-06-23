Pakistan extends airspace ban for Indian aircraft until July 23

Pakistan has extended an airspace ban on Indian aircraft until July 23, the Pakistan Airports Authority said on Monday, a month after the two countries agreed to a ceasefire following a military conflict.

Pakistan's previous restrictions on Indian aircraft were set to expire on June 24.

Tensions flared following a deadly attack on tourists in Indian Kashmir in April, eventually triggering the worst military conflict in nearly three decades between the nuclear-armed rivals before a ceasefire was agreed on May 10.