regular-article-logo Monday, 23 June 2025

Pakistan extends airspace ban for Indian aircraft until July 23

Pakistan's previous restrictions on Indian aircraft were set to expire on June 24

Reuters Published 23.06.25, 10:24 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

Pakistan has extended an airspace ban on Indian aircraft until July 23, the Pakistan Airports Authority said on Monday, a month after the two countries agreed to a ceasefire following a military conflict.

Pakistan's previous restrictions on Indian aircraft were set to expire on June 24.

Tensions flared following a deadly attack on tourists in Indian Kashmir in April, eventually triggering the worst military conflict in nearly three decades between the nuclear-armed rivals before a ceasefire was agreed on May 10.

RELATED TOPICS

Pakistan Airports Authority Ceasefire
