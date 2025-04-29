MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Pakistan exposed as rogue state fuelling global terrorism, says India at UN over Pahalgam terror attack

It is unfortunate that one particular delegation has chosen to misuse and undermine this forum to indulge in propaganda and make baseless allegations against India: Yojna Patel

PTI Published 29.04.25, 11:49 AM
In this screenshot from a video posted by @IndiaUNNewYork via X on April 29, 2025, Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Yojna Patel delivers India’s statement at the launch of the victims of Terrorism Association Network, in New York. PTI picture.

India said that the open confession of Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admitting to his country’s history of supporting and funding terrorist organisations exposes Pakistan as a "rogue state" fuelling global terrorism and destabilising the region.

India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Yojna Patel delivered a strong Right of Reply at the hybrid launch event for the ‘Victims of Terrorism Association Network’ (VoTAN) of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism here Monday when Pakistan’s delegate made a reference to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is unfortunate that one particular delegation has chosen to misuse and undermine this forum to indulge in propaganda and make baseless allegations against India," Patel said.

"The whole world has heard the Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admitting and confessing Pakistan's history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations in a recent television interview,” she said.

Patel asserted that “this open confession surprises no one and exposes Pakistan as a rogue state fueling global terrorism and destabilising the region. The world can no longer turn a blind eye. I have nothing further to add,” she said.

In a recent interview on Sky News, Asif said “Well, we have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about three decades, you know, and West, including Britain” to a comment that he admits that Pakistan has had a long history of backing, supporting, training and funding these terrorist organisations.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

