Pakistan Army kills 47 terrorists in Balochistan near Afghan border in two-day operation

At least 47 terrorists have been killed by security forces in Balochistan province near the Afghanistan border in the last two days, Pakistan military's media wing said on Saturday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the security forces conducted a sanitisation operation and killed 33 terrorists in Sambaza in Zhob district during the intervening night of August 7-8.

Another 14 terrorists were neutralised in another operation in the surrounding areas of Sambaza along the Afghanistan border on the intervening night of August 8-9, the ISPR said.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the slain terrorists, it added.

Pakistan has seen a sharp rise in terrorist attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, since the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) called off its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

