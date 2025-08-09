MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Pakistan Army kills 47 terrorists in Balochistan near Afghan border in two-day operation

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the slain terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement

PTI Published 09.08.25, 03:42 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

At least 47 terrorists have been killed by security forces in Balochistan province near the Afghanistan border in the last two days, Pakistan military's media wing said on Saturday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the security forces conducted a sanitisation operation and killed 33 terrorists in Sambaza in Zhob district during the intervening night of August 7-8.

Another 14 terrorists were neutralised in another operation in the surrounding areas of Sambaza along the Afghanistan border on the intervening night of August 8-9, the ISPR said.

Also Read

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the slain terrorists, it added.

Pakistan has seen a sharp rise in terrorist attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, since the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) called off its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

