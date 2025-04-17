Pakistan Army chief: ‘Will not leave our Kashmiri brothers in their heroic struggle’

Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir has once again stirred up the Kashmir issue, calling it his country’s "jugular vein" and asserting that Islamabad “won’t forget it.”

Speaking at a public gathering of overseas Pakistanis recently, Munir reportedly urged the diaspora to maintain a strong connection with Pakistan.

“You should definitely tell Pakistan's story to your children. Our forefathers thought that we are different from the Hindus in every aspect of life. Our religions, our customs, traditions, thoughts and ambitions are different. That was the foundation of the two-nation theory that was laid,” he said.

Munir dismissed fears that terrorism could derail the country's trajectory.

He said: “Do you think terrorists can take away the destiny of the country? The 1.3 million-strong Indian Army, with all its wherewithal, if they cannot intimidate us, do you think these terrorists can subdue the armed forces of Pakistan?”

On Kashmir, Munir left little room for ambiguity. “Our stance is absolutely clear, it was our jugular vein, it will be our jugular vein, we will not forget it. We will not leave our Kashmiri brothers in their heroic struggle.”

The army chief also addressed internal unrest, particularly in Balochistan, vowing to counter separatist movements. “Balochistan is Pakistan's pride, you will just take it away so easily? You won't be able to take it in 10 generations. Inshallah, we will defeat these terrorists very soon. Pakistan will not fall.”

In India, reactions are beginning to surface.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma responded, saying: “In his recent address, Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, unequivocally emphasised the deep-rooted ideological divide between India and Pakistan. He asserted that the two nations are fundamentally distinct, stating that their religions, customs, traditions, thoughts, and ambitions differ in every conceivable aspect. This perspective reinforces the Two-Nation Theory, which served as the foundation for Pakistan’s creation in 1947."

"Given these declarations, it’s imperative for us to acknowledge this reality and move beyond aspirations of fostering closer ties with Pakistan. The delineation is clear; our paths are divergent. It is now incumbent upon us to fortify our nation, uphold our dharma, and cherish our civilizational values. By doing so, we can ensure that our nation’s stature and influence ascend to unparalleled heights,” Sarma said.

Munir's remarks come in the wake of another sharp exchange at the UN in March, where Pakistan raised the Kashmir issue during a debate on peacekeeping reforms. India’s Permanent Representative, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, said that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is, and will always remain an integral part of India”.