Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir 'to visit US' again while Trump-India relations hit a rough patch

Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir is scheduled to visit the United States later this month in what will be his second visit in two months.

Munir’s visit underscores a growing strategic partnership between Islamabad and Washington at a time of heightened tensions between the US and India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Munir is expected to attend the farewell ceremony of United States Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Michael Kurilla.

A four-star general who has overseen US military operations in the Middle East, Kurilla has praised Pakistan’s role in counter-terrorism efforts and has described the country as a “phenomenal partner.”

On June 10, General Kurilla commended Pakistan for apprehending five ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K) operatives using intelligence provided by the US.

Speaking at a hearing before the House Armed Services Committee, Kurilla said, “Pakistan has been a phenomenal partner in the counter-terrorism world... That's why we need to have a relationship with Pakistan and with India.”

New Delhi had viewed the comments as a revival of the outdated Western approach of equating India and Pakistan on strategic matters.

The timing of Kurilla’s statements, made while India was engaging with international partners to highlight Pakistan’s alleged role in sponsoring terrorism post Operation Sindoor, was not well received by the Indian government.

In recognition of his contributions to US-Pakistan defense ties, Pakistan awarded General Kurilla the Nishan-e-Imtiaz, one of the country’s highest civilian honours, during his visit to Islamabad in July.

Munir’s upcoming visit also comes against the backdrop of deteriorating trade relations between the US and India.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports, citing New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian crude oil as the reason. This brings the total US tariff burden on Indian exports to 50 per cent.

India called the move as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.”

“We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people... It is therefore extremely unfortunate the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India... for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest,” said the ministry of external affairs.

During his previous visit in June, Munir had a private lunch with former US President Donald Trump. The closed-door meeting took place without any government officials present and occurred after the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s Operation Sindoor.

It was reportedly the first-ever private meeting between a US President and a Pakistani military chief.

Trump later commended Munir’s role in de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the hostilities in May. “The reason I had him here was I wanted to thank him for not going into the war and ending it,” the US President said.

Munir expressed support for Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, praising him for “averting a nuclear war” between the two South Asian neighbours. The Pakistani government formally submitted Trump’s name for the honour just days later.

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s military firmly dismissed speculation that Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir is eyeing the presidency, amid ongoing rumours of a potential shake-up in the country’s political leadership.

The denial came in the wake of rising chatter fuelled by Munir’s growing popularity and his close ties with US President Donald Trump, which had sparked talk of him being considered for Pakistan’s top civilian post.