Pak envoy gives Sharif’s letter to Putin; Lavrov urges India-Pak direct dialogue

A Pakistan delegation on Tuesday met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow and handed over a letter from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Syed Tariq Fatemi, also briefed Lavrov on the recent developments in South Asia.

His visit came days after a highly successful tour of a multi-party parliamentary delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, who spread awareness about Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism and got solid Russian backing for India’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

“The special assistant handed over a letter addressed to President Vladimir Putin from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” the Pakistani Embassy in Moscow was quoted as saying by Russia's state-run TASS news agency.

Lavrov said that a direct dialogue between Pakistan and India is needed to build mutual trust between the two countries, the news agency reported, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Fatemi also conveyed the prime minister’s greetings and his country’s desire to expand bilateral cooperation with Russia on a wide range of issues, including energy, transport links, trade and other areas.

Pakistan announced last month to send a team of experts to foreign capitals to inform the world about the four-day conflict with India and also highlight its point of view regarding the conflict.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

