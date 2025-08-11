‘Organised vaccination to massacre law’: How countries tackle stray dog problems

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Delhi government to remove all stray dogs from residential localities following a surge in dog bite incidents and rabies-related deaths.

The apex court has said that the authorities have to collect, sterilize, and relocate stray dogs to shelters within eight weeks and that no stray dogs should be released back into public spaces.

The Court has instructed that new shelters must be adequately staffed and equipped with CCTV surveillance to prevent escapes.

The Delhi government has pledged to implement the order

Here are some of the stray dog laws in other countries.

CNVR programs in The Netherlands

In the Netherlands, organisations have worked over the years to eradicate stray dogs through CNVR programmes (catch, neuter, vaccinate, return).

Organised vaccination and sterilisation reduced the number of strays on the streets. If a stray dog is spotted, it is removed and sheltered until adoption.

The Netherlands is the first country in the world to achieve a “stray dog-free” status.

Massacre law in Turkey

In July 2024, Turkey enacted a law requiring municipalities to remove around 4 million stray dogs from urban streets.

The legislation mandated capturing the dogs, vaccinating against diseases, sterilising them, and placing them up for adoption.

Euthanasia is authorised for dogs that are sick, aggressive, in pain, terminally ill, or pose a health risk to humans.

TNVR programme in Morocco

Morocco has adopted the Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) programme, involving trapping stray dogs, neutering or spaying, vaccinating against rabies, tagging, and returning them to their original locations.

Sick dogs or those posing a danger are euthanised. The government has invested about $23 million in the programme over five years.

Euthunasia in UK

In the UK, abandoned animals are collected, checked for identification, and transferred to shelters if owners are not found within eight days.

Abandoning pets is illegal and punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of 45,000 Pounds (over Rs 53 lakh).

Unadopted dogs are euthanised within one week in shelters, although many welfare organisations follow no-kill policies, opting for euthanasia only in cases of severe illness or behavioural problems.

Euthanaisa gas chambers in Japan

Japan captures stray dogs, quarantines them, and puts them up for adoption. Low-cost spaying and neutering programmes are run by veterinarians.

Euthanasia, while permitted, is regulated and reserved for sick or dangerous animals. In some areas, including Tokyo, gas chambers are used for euthanasia, a practice criticised for being inhumane due to prolonged suffering.

Switzerland’s animal protection laws

Switzerland enforces strict animal protection laws. Abandoning pets is illegal and punishable by up to three years in prison.

Dog owners must register their pets with cantonal authorities, and in some regions, completing a certification course is mandatory before acquiring a dog.