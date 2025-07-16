‘One bad decision can lead to permanent consequences’: US State Department issues stern visa warning

The United States department of state has issued an advisory to visa holders, emphasising that a US visa is a privilege, not a guaranteed right.

The warning states that any violation of American laws — including arrest for assault, domestic violence, or other serious offenses — can lead to immediate visa revocation and ineligibility for future visas.

"If you are arrested for assault, domestic violence, or other crimes while in the United States, your US visa may be revoked, and you may be ineligible for future US visas. A visa is a privilege, not a right – one that can be revoked if you break the law," the Department’s bureau of consular affairs stated on Tuesday.

The department underscored that “one bad decision can lead to permanent consequences” and that the US values law and order, expecting all foreign nationals to obey its laws.

In line with the federal department’s message, the US Embassy in India had earlier issued a similar cautionary note on Saturday, urging all visa holders to strictly adhere to US laws.

The mission warned that individuals who violate legal or immigration regulations risk deportation, reinforcing the continuation of strict immigration enforcement policies introduced under President Donald Trump.

"US visa screening does not stop after a visa is issued. We continuously check visa holders to ensure they follow all US laws and immigration rules – and we will revoke their visas and deport them if they don't," the embassy recently posted on X.

In addition, the US Mission has advised applicants for F, M, and J category non-immigrant visas — commonly issued to students and exchange visitors — to keep their social media accounts public.

This move is intended to facilitate screening and identity verification by U.S. immigration officials as part of the government’s ongoing effort to “enhance security and ensure the integrity” of the visa process.

"Effective immediately, all individuals applying for an F, M, or J nonimmigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media accounts to the public to facilitate the vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the United States under US law," the embassy posted on X during the last week of June.

The Trump administration has also introduced a new $250 Visa Integrity Fee under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law on July 4.

The fee — which will be adjusted annually based on inflation — serves as a security deposit and may be refunded if applicants fulfill specific compliance conditions.

This policy will take effect in 2026 and is part of a broader strategy to encourage adherence to US immigration laws.