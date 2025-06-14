Oman says Iran-US nuclear talks cancelled after Israeli strikes on Islamic Republic

Oman's foreign minister says planned talks between Iran and the United States over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme “will not now take place” after Israel's strikes targeting the Islamic Republic.

Badr al-Busaidi made the announcement on social media Saturday.

It comes after Iran's foreign minister said any talks would be “unjustifiable” amid the ongoing attacks.

Oman has been mediating the talks.

“The Iran US talks scheduled to be held in Muscat this Sunday will not now take place,” al-Busaidi wrote. “But diplomacy and dialogue remain the only pathway to lasting peace.”

A sixth round was due to happen in Muscat, Oman's capital, before the Israeli strikes began Friday.