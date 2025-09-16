MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Netanyahu told Trump of plan to target Hamas leaders in Qatar before strike: Report

When asked earlier whether Israel had notified him in advance, Trump said he was not informed

Reuters Published 16.09.25, 12:01 AM
US President Donald Trump with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

US President Donald Trump with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. AP/PTI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed US President Donald Trump that Israel planned to attack Hamas leaders in Qatar before last week's strike occurred, Axios reported on Monday, citing Israeli officials.

The White House has said it was notified only after missiles were in the air, giving Trump no opportunity to oppose the strike but the White House knew earlier, even if the timeline to stop it would have been tight, Axios reported, citing seven Israeli officials.

When asked earlier whether Israel had notified him in advance, Trump said he was not informed.

Also Read

He has publicly voiced disapproval of the attack, noting that Qatar is a key ally of the United States.

US officials said last week that the American military spotted Israeli jets in the air and sought an explanation from Israel, which did not come until ballistic missiles were already flying toward a Hamas compound in Doha.

According to the White House, Witkoff rushed to warn Qatar, but the missiles had already struck.

Media reports, including Axios, said President Donald Trump had not been consulted.

Israeli officials maintained that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did inform the White House very late, but they argued it was still early enough for the strike to have been called off.

