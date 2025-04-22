Muhammad Yunus hopes for Rohingya return by next eid, but Rakhine unrest clouds repatriation plans

The head of Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammad Yunus, has told Rohingya Muslims who fled from neighboring Myanmar that, "may we pray to Allah, that next Eid, you can celebrate in your own homes in Myanmar."

Bangladesh has been taking in fellow Muslims from Myanmar's troubled Rakhine state since a bloody 2017 army crackdown forced hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims to flee their homeland.

Myanmar's military junta has ruled since a February 2021 coup ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government. Since then, fighting between ethnic rebel groups and the military has pushed more Rohingya to seek refuge in Bangladesh.

Complexities over verification and other political issues have made the repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar uncertain. (Image: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters via Deutsche Welle)

Bangladesh currently hosts over 1 million Rohingya Muslims in sprawling refugee camps in Cox's Bazar and on the offshore island of Bhasan Char.

Myanmar's government confirmed earlier this month that 180,000 Rohingya refugees living in Bangladesh are eligible to return to Myanmar. This followed talks between representatives of both nations in the Thai capital, Bangkok.

The 180,000 names were part of a list of 800,000 Rohingya that Bangladesh submitted to Myanmar in six batches between 2018 and 2020. Myanmar also indicated that the verification of others on the list is ongoing.

"While this is an important progress, it is not enough to start repatriation. Rohingyas have always insisted on a safe and dignified return," according to Azad Majumder, a press officer to the Chief Adviser to Bangladesh's interim administration.

Majumder added that until Rakhine State is considered safe, "repatriation is unlikely to begin."

About 70,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar in 2024 during a surge in fighting between the ruling junta and the Arakan Army (AA) rebel group, which wants more autonomy for the ethnic Rakhine people, a population that is accused of aiding the military in their expulsion of the Rohingya.

The AA is the well-armed military arm of the United League of Arakan (ULA), the political organization of the Buddhist people in western Rakhine state.

The AA and the ULA seek an autonomous region in Rakhine state inclusive of both Muslims and Buddhist Rakhine.

UN mulls Bangladesh-Myanmar humanitarian corridor

Last month, Yunus hosted UN chief Antonio Guterres, who traveled to Cox's Bazar to witness the hardships faced by the Rohingya community, all of whom rely on humanitarian assistance.

Guterres said the UN is exploring the possibility of a humanitarian aid channel from Bangladesh to Myanmar.

"We need to intensify humanitarian aid inside Myanmar to create a condition for that return [of the Rohingya] to be successful," Guterres said during a press briefing in Dhaka during his visit.

He suggested that under the right circumstances, having a "humanitarian channel" from Bangladesh would facilitate the return of the Rohingya community, but said it would require "authorization and cooperation."

Asked if dialogue with the AA was essential for the repatriation of Rohingyas, Guterres said: "The Arakan Army is a reality in which we live."

He acknowledged that in the past relations with the AA have been difficult but said, "necessary dialogue must take place," noting that sanctions against the group would require UN Security Council approval, which could prove difficult to obtain.

"It's essential to increase pressure from all the neighbors in order to guarantee that fighting ends and the way towards democracy finally established," Guterres said.

Khalilur Rahman, high representative on Rohingya issues for Bangladesh's interim leader, confirmed that his government is engaged in dialogues with the AA.

"Under the 2018 bilateral agreement between Bangladesh and Myanmar, verification has been ongoing," Khalilur Rahman told reporters in Dhaka earlier this month.

"While Rakhine is a sovereign region of Myanmar, we have also engaged in dialogue with the Arakan Army, which publicly affirmed in September that repatriating the Rohingya is a key position for them. They reiterated this stance unequivocally during our discussions."

"We believe arrangements can be made to return these 180,000 individuals," Rahman added. "While this won't happen overnight, we are striving to expedite the process with all stakeholders involved."

Will refugees return to Rakhine under AA?

The Rohingya ethnic group faces discrimination and statelessness as they are denied citizenship and other rights in Myanmar.

John Quinley, director of Fortify Rights, an organization that investigates human rights violations, says that the Rohingya Rohingya are unlikely to return without citizenship and equal rights — their core demands.

"Many Rohingya refugees don't trust the Arakan Army who now controls the vast majority of Rakhine State," Quinley told DW.

"Rohingya are indigenous to Arakan known as Rakhine and should be able to return home," he added.

"That being said, there must be safety, restored citizenship rights, and accountability for ongoing crimes by the junta and Arakan Army," Quinley said.

"I worry that repatriating Rohingya now would be akin to refoulement. They are at real risk from both Arakan Army and Myanmar junta."

Nay San Lwin, co-founder of the Free Rohingya Coalition, suggested that if the Myanmar junta truly wants the refugees to return, it must make stronger commitments, including public assurances that it will not conduct airstrikes or use artillery on the Rohingya community.

"For the Rohingya or others to rebuild their lives in Arakan, they may need some form of permission or documentation from the Arakan Army while also requiring official citizenship from Myanmar," he told DW.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh continues to build global consciousness on Rohingya repatriation, with the UN General Assembly backing a high-level conference on the plight of the community later this year.